Trump ‘congratulates’ Putin on start of fourth term and backs right to peaceful assembly
Russian President Vladimir Putin walks before an inauguration ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow Monday. | ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO / POOL / VIA REUTERS

/

Trump ‘congratulates’ Putin on start of fourth term and backs right to peaceful assembly

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday congratulated Russian President Vladmir Putin on being sworn in for his fourth term, the White House said, while highlighting the importance of freedom of assembly, after the mass arrest of protesters.

“The president congratulates him and looks forward to a time when we can hopefully have a good relationship with Russia,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters.

“However, the United States believes that everyone has a right to be heard and assemble peacefully.”

On Saturday, nearly 1,600 protesters, including Putin’s most vocal opponent, Alexei Navalny, were detained during nationwide rallies against the Russian leader under the slogan “Not Our Tsar.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders listens to a question during the press briefing at the White House Monday in Washington.
Trump to unveil decision on Iran nuke deal Tuesday
U.S. President Donald Trump appears poised to drive a stake through the heart of the Iran nuclear deal Tuesday, when he announces his verdict on U.S. sanctions relief underpinning the landmark a...
Zanele Ndlovu (center) and Jamie Fox hold hands on their wedding day at a hospital Chapel in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. The couple, attacked by a crocodile, wedded days later in a Zimbabwean hospital, where the bride was recovering after losing an arm. "In one week we went from shock and agony to a truly amazing experience," 27-year-old Jamie Fox told The Associated Press Monday.
Zimbabwe pair wed days after crocodile takes bride's arm during Zambezi canoe trip
A couple attacked by a crocodile wedded days later in a Zimbabwean hospital, where the bride was recovering after losing an arm. "In one week we went from shock and agony to a truly amazing expe...
Image Not Available
U.S. court blocks transfer, apparently to Saudi Arabia, of alleged American Islamic State fighter...
A U.S. appeals court on Monday blocked President Donald Trump's administration from immediately transferring an American citizen accused of being an Islamic State member from military custody in Ir...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Russian President Vladimir Putin walks before an inauguration ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow Monday. | ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO / POOL / VIA REUTERS

, , , ,