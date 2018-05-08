Congo: Bodies of interpreter, drivers for slain U.N. experts found
The International Criminal Court's (ICC) chief prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda (center), holds a press conference during her visit to look into allegations of extreme violence on May 3 in Kinshasa. | AFP-JIJI

AP

KINSHASA – Investigators have found the remains of four Congolese men they believe may have been traveling with the two U.N. experts who were killed in central Kasai last year, Congo’s minister for human rights said Monday.

Medical examiners must still verify the identities of the bodies found April 24 in the village of Moyo Musuila, about 60 km (37 miles) north of Kananga, Human Rights Minister Marie-Ange Mushobekwa said.

American Michael Sharp and Swedish-Chilean national Zaida Catalan disappeared March 12, 2017, while investigating possible violations of U.N. sanctions against Congo. Their bodies were found in shallow graves 15 days later.

Investigations into their deaths have been ongoing.

In September 2017, a military auditor confirmed the U.N. experts were accompanied by interpreter Bentu Tshinsela, guide Isaac Kabuayi and two motorcycle drivers. Until April, only the bodies of the experts and two motorcycles had been found, Mushobekwa said.

“Congolese authorities continue to cooperate with the U.N. in order to shed light on what has happened in the Kasai, and justice will be served for all the victims,” she said.

To date, she said, 19 people have been arrested in connection with the killings of the U.N. experts and those accompanying them.

Fighting in the once-calm Kasai provinces in Congo’s south began in August 2016 after Congolese troops killed the leader of the Kamwina Nsapu militia. More than 3,300 people have died since then, according to the Catholic church, and the United Nations says more than 1.4 million people have been displaced.

The U.N.’s human rights office has warned of ethnic cleansing and urged Congo’s government to prevent further violence in the Kasai region, which has been a stronghold of opposition to President Joseph Kabila’s administration.

Security forces have been known to back local leaders seen as loyal to Kabila, while militia groups have supported those believed to back the opposition.

Some rights groups have also accused security forces of stoking ethnic violence in the region, though the government mostly blames militias for the fighting.

The International Criminal Court's (ICC) chief prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda (center), holds a press conference during her visit to look into allegations of extreme violence on May 3 in Kinshasa.

