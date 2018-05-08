Trump and Pence won’t attend opening of U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem next week
U.S. president special adviser Jared Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trum,p arrive for the a state welcome ceremony honoring French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House in Washington April 24. President Donald Trump will not travel to Israel for the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, the White House said Monday, announcing that his daughter and son-in-law will be members of the delegation. | AFP-JIJI

/

Trump and Pence won’t attend opening of U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem next week

AP

WASHINGTON – Neither President Donald Trump nor Vice President Mike Pence will be in attendance when the U.S. opens its embassy in Jerusalem next week.

The White House says Trump is instead sending a high-level delegation to the ceremony marking the formal recognition by the U.S. of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Trump ordered the move last year, fulfilling a key campaign promise but drawing condemnation from many U.S. allies, who say the move makes it more difficult to achieve peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

The White House says Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan is leading the delegation, joined by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO’-shin) and the president’s daughter and son-in-law, White House aides Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Trump had left the door open to personally attending the embassy opening.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders listens to a question during the press briefing at the White House Monday in Washington.
Trump to unveil decision on Iran nuke deal Tuesday
U.S. President Donald Trump appears poised to drive a stake through the heart of the Iran nuclear deal Tuesday, when he announces his verdict on U.S. sanctions relief underpinning the landmark a...
Zanele Ndlovu (center) and Jamie Fox hold hands on their wedding day at a hospital Chapel in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. The couple, attacked by a crocodile, wedded days later in a Zimbabwean hospital, where the bride was recovering after losing an arm. "In one week we went from shock and agony to a truly amazing experience," 27-year-old Jamie Fox told The Associated Press Monday.
Zimbabwe pair wed days after crocodile takes bride's arm during Zambezi canoe trip
A couple attacked by a crocodile wedded days later in a Zimbabwean hospital, where the bride was recovering after losing an arm. "In one week we went from shock and agony to a truly amazing expe...
Image Not Available
U.S. court blocks transfer, apparently to Saudi Arabia, of alleged American Islamic State fighter...
A U.S. appeals court on Monday blocked President Donald Trump's administration from immediately transferring an American citizen accused of being an Islamic State member from military custody in Ir...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. president special adviser Jared Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trum,p arrive for the a state welcome ceremony honoring French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House in Washington April 24. President Donald Trump will not travel to Israel for the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, the White House said Monday, announcing that his daughter and son-in-law will be members of the delegation. | AFP-JIJI Acting U.S. Secretary of State John Sullivan speaks during a press conference April 23 at the G-7 Foreign Minister meeting in Toronto. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , , ,