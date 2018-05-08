/

St. Louis man charged with samurai sword slaying and theft

AP

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man is charged with killing another man with a samurai sword and then stealing the victim’s cellphone and sport utility vehicle.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 29-year-old Seth Herter is jailed on $1 million bond on a charge of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of 55-year-old Christopher McCarthy, who lived near the suburb of Fenton. McCarthy was found dead Thursday night in Herter’s apartment.

Police later found Herter with “blood all over his clothing.” Police say Herter admitted killing McCarthy and said he was traveling to Mexico. Authorities didn’t describe a motive.

Herter also was charged Saturday with armed criminal action, stealing a motor vehicle and theft of a cellphone. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

