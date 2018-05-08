Iran-Contra scandal figure Oliver North tapped as next NRA president
U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. (Ret.) Oliver North speaks at the NRA convention in Dallas May 4. | REUTERS

/

Iran-Contra scandal figure Oliver North tapped as next NRA president

AP

ATLANTA – Retired Marine Lt. Col. Oliver North, a popular speaker before the National Rifle Association, is poised to become the group’s next president, bringing star power at a time it’s pushing back against momentum for gun control in the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and one of the deadliest school shootings.

North, who was a central figure in the Iran-Contra scandal, is already drawing comparisons to former NRA President Charlton Heston, who famously uttered that his firearms could only be taken “from my cold, dead hands.” The NRA in its news release announcing North’s upcoming appointment cast him as a hero and a warrior who will vigorously fight to preserve gun owners’ rights.

“Oliver North is a legendary warrior for American freedom, a gifted communicator and skilled leader,” NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre said.

North will be replacing Pete Brownell, who decided not to seek a second term. LaPierre remains as vice president and chief executive.

Robert J. Spitzer, chairman of political science at the State University of New York at Cortland and an expert on firearms and Second Amendment issues, called North the closest thing the NRA has to a celebrity “and maybe they figure they need a more prominent person at the helm, as opposed to the string of relative unknowns who have served in recent years.”

North, 74, first emerged into the spotlight in the 1980s for his role in the Iran-Contra scandal, involving the sale of weapons to Iran with proceeds being funneled to right-wing rebel groups in Nicaragua. He has since run for office, written several books and is frequently on the speaking circuit.

“Oliver North is, hands down, the absolute best choice to lead our NRA board, to fully engage with our members, and to unflinchingly stand and fight for the great freedoms he has defended his entire life,” LaPierre said. “Oliver North is a true hero and warrior for freedom, and NRA members are proud to stand with him.”

Calls for gun control have gained momentum following a mass shooting in Las Vegas last year that killed 58 people and a Feb. 14 shooting at Parkland, Florida, high school that killed 17.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders listens to a question during the press briefing at the White House Monday in Washington.
Why wait till Saturday?: Trump to announce decision on Iran nuclear deal Tuesday
President Donald Trump says he will announce his decision on whether to keep the U.S. in the Iran nuclear deal on Tuesday. Trump is facing a self-imposed May 12 deadline over whether to uphold t...
Image Not Available
St. Louis man charged with samurai sword slaying and theft
A St. Louis man is charged with killing another man with a samurai sword and then stealing the victim's cellphone and sport utility vehicle. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 29-year-old ...
Women sit on the floor as victims of multiple suicide attacks are being evacuated by state officials in Maiduguri, Borno State in northeastern Nigeria on May 4.
Nigeria military helps rescue 1,000 Boko Haram hostages
More than 1,000 people held captive in northeastern Nigeria by the jihadi group Boko Haram have been rescued, Nigeria's military said Monday. The hostages, which consisted mainly of women and ch...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. (Ret.) Oliver North speaks at the NRA convention in Dallas May 4. | REUTERS

, , , , , ,