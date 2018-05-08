Rescuers blame U.K. and Italian ‘red tape’ while waiting with migrants at sea as conditions worsen
Rescued migrants standaboard the Proactiva Open Arms Yacht some 35 nautical miles off the Libyan coast on Monday. Proactiva rescued some 105 people on Sunday off Libya. | AFP-JIJI

/

Rescuers blame U.K. and Italian ‘red tape’ while waiting with migrants at sea as conditions worsen

AP

ABOARD, THE ASTRAL – Migrant rescue aid groups said that Italian and British authorities aren’t granting authorization to send 105 migrants to safety more than a day after they were rescued in the Mediterranean Sea.

Spain’s Proactiva Open Arms said the migrants, including six children and 32 unaccompanied teenagers, were in stable condition Monday but they were exposed to bad weather and living in inappropriate conditions aboard the Astral, a sailing vessel turned rescue ship that Proactiva has used for emergency assistance. The Aquarius, a bigger rescue ship of the French SOS Mediterranee nonprofit group, is waiting nearby to take them to a safe port.

The nonprofits said the vessels —both sailing under the British flag — had been waiting for authorization since the early Monday at around 25 nautical miles (28.75 statute miles) off the town of Khoms on the Libyan coast.

“They are throwing the ball at each other and we are in the middle,” said Astral’s captain, Riccardo Gatti, blaming Italian and British authorities more than 30 hours after the migrants were rescued from a drifting and engineless rubber boat.

“The situation is becoming unbearable due to worsening weather, cold and the health and hygiene conditions onboard,” he added.

Another rescue ship of Proactiva was seized for weeks by Italian authorities before a judge in Sicily ordered its release earlier this year. Prosecutors are still investigating whether the non-governmental organization’s crew should face charges of criminal association and aiding illegal immigration.

The British Maritime and Coast Guard Agency said it was aware of the incident and in contact with search and rescue authorities in the area, adding that the incident was “not coordinated” by Britain.

The Italian coast guard said the delay in transferring the migrants was due to Britain, since both rescue ships were British-flagged.

In a statement it said the Libyan coast guard had assumed coordination of the rescue, but that the Proactiva ship had proceeded autonomously with the rescue “considering the situation to be critical.”

It said the SOS Mediterranee ship Aquarius was in the area to receive the transferred migrants. “At the current time, the two ships are waiting indications from the flag nation (Britain) who must authorize the transfer of the 105 migrants and indicate a secure place to disembark.”

Matthew Carter, a communications officer with SOS Mediterranee, said the NGO’s standard procedure “is to wait for a green light from the coordinating authority (usually the Italian Maritime Rescue Coordination Center) before proceeding with a transfer or rescue operation.”

But Carter said his organization had informed all parties that in the event of an emergency it planned to take all rescued people on board without pre-authorization.

Each year, tens of thousands of migrants attempt to reach European shores by crossing the Mediterranean in smugglers’ boats. Most of the vessels are unfit for open water, and thousands of migrants drown each year.

The U.N. says 615 migrants have died crossing the Mediterranean so far this year. A total of 22,439 migrants have reached European shores through the first four months of 2018.

Italy has significantly reduced the migrants arriving on its coasts by helping the Libyan coast guard beef up its patrols, reducing the number of aid groups performing sea rescues and — in a move criticized by some aid groups — negotiating deals with Libyan militias that had long profited from trafficking humans.

The migrants aboard the Astral are from Bangladesh, Egypt, Libya, Nigeria and other countries. They told The Associated Press on Sunday that human smugglers sailing in a separate boat removed their inflatable’s engine halfway through the dangerous Mediterranean crossing and left.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders listens to a question during the press briefing at the White House Monday in Washington.
Why wait till Saturday?: Trump to announce decision on Iran nuclear deal Tuesday
President Donald Trump says he will announce his decision on whether to keep the U.S. in the Iran nuclear deal on Tuesday. Trump is facing a self-imposed May 12 deadline over whether to uphold t...
Image Not Available
St. Louis man charged with samurai sword slaying and theft
A St. Louis man is charged with killing another man with a samurai sword and then stealing the victim's cellphone and sport utility vehicle. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 29-year-old ...
Women sit on the floor as victims of multiple suicide attacks are being evacuated by state officials in Maiduguri, Borno State in northeastern Nigeria on May 4.
Nigeria military helps rescue 1,000 Boko Haram hostages
More than 1,000 people held captive in northeastern Nigeria by the jihadi group Boko Haram have been rescued, Nigeria's military said Monday. The hostages, which consisted mainly of women and ch...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Rescued migrants standaboard the Proactiva Open Arms Yacht some 35 nautical miles off the Libyan coast on Monday. Proactiva rescued some 105 people on Sunday off Libya. | AFP-JIJI Members of the crew of Proactiva Open Arms boat in a dinghy bring supplies, including survival kits food and water, from the MV Aquarius, a rescue vessel chartered by SOS-Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders (MSF), some 24 nautical miles off Libya coast on Monday. Proactiva hosts 105 migrants rescued on Sunday aboard their yacht, Astral. | AFP-JIJI A child is helped aboard the MV Aquarius, a rescue vessel chartered by humanitarian organizations SOS Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders (MSF — Medecins sans frontieres), while some 105 migrants are transferred from the Proactiva Open Arms yacht, some 30 nautical miles off Libya's coast on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , , ,