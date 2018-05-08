Hotter seas seen threatening catastrophic loss of marine life by 2100
People sit outside a pub on the banks of the River Thames as they soak up the sun in Richmond, southwest London, on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

/

Hotter seas seen threatening catastrophic loss of marine life by 2100

Thomson Reuters Foundation

LONDON – Polar bears and other iconic animals could be extinct by the end of the century if ocean temperatures continue to rise at the current rate, marine biologists warned Monday.

Warming temperatures caused by climate-changing emissions may result in a catastrophic loss of marine wildlife and drastic changes to ocean food webs by 2100, scientists at the Florida Institute of Technology and the University of North Carolina said in a paper published in the journal Nature Climate Change.

Much current marine life will be unable to tolerate ocean temperatures that are projected to increase by 2.8 degrees Celsius on average, according to the study.

“With warming of this magnitude, we expect to lose many, if not most, animal species from marine protected areas by the turn of the century,” said the study’s lead author, John Bruno, a biologist at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.

Marine protected areas, established as sanctuaries for polar bears, coral reefs and other wildlife threatened by human activities such as fishing and oil extraction, have failed to protect species from the impacts of global warming, the scientists said.

In Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, a large number of corals already have been destroyed by bleaching and diseases related to higher temperatures, the study noted.

The protections in place will be ineffective by 2100 if greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise at the current rate, researchers said.

Reduced oxygen concentrations in the ocean — one consequence of global warming — will make marine protected areas uninhabitable to most species, they argued.

Richard Aronson, a co-author of the study and head of the department of ocean engineering and marine sciences at Florida Tech, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that wildlife in the Arctic and Antarctic is particularly at risk.

“Oceanic warming is happening most rapidly at the poles. Warming will threaten polar ecosystems generally, including iconic wildlife like polar bears and penguins,” he said in an email.

Around 90 percent of the heat trapped by greenhouse gases is absorbed by oceans, Aronson said.

“We have to take bold steps individually and as a society to control emissions. Shifting away from our dependence on fossil fuels would be a major step in the right direction,” he said.

“Stabilizing emissions over the next few decades could cut the rate of warming in half,” he added.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders listens to a question during the press briefing at the White House Monday in Washington.
Why wait till Saturday?: Trump to announce decision on Iran nuclear deal Tuesday
President Donald Trump says he will announce his decision on whether to keep the U.S. in the Iran nuclear deal on Tuesday. Trump is facing a self-imposed May 12 deadline over whether to uphold t...
Image Not Available
St. Louis man charged with samurai sword slaying and theft
A St. Louis man is charged with killing another man with a samurai sword and then stealing the victim's cellphone and sport utility vehicle. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 29-year-old ...
Women sit on the floor as victims of multiple suicide attacks are being evacuated by state officials in Maiduguri, Borno State in northeastern Nigeria on May 4.
Nigeria military helps rescue 1,000 Boko Haram hostages
More than 1,000 people held captive in northeastern Nigeria by the jihadi group Boko Haram have been rescued, Nigeria's military said Monday. The hostages, which consisted mainly of women and ch...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

People sit outside a pub on the banks of the River Thames as they soak up the sun in Richmond, southwest London, on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,