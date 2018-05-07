Education ministry pushes open kitchens for Japan’s kindergartens

The education ministry has suggested that kindergartens install open-style kitchens that allow children to watch their meals being prepared to spark their interest in food and teach them healthy eating habits.

The suggestion is included in guidelines on kindergarten designs that the ministry recently updated to appeal more to children and increase interaction between staff and parents.

The new guidelines urge open-style kitchens next to the dining area where children eat lunch as a way to create a home-like atmosphere.

Kids Mayumi, a kindergarten in Izumi, Osaka Prefecture, that already stresses nutrition education, has a kitchen with big windows and a door connecting the eating space and cooking area to allow children to see cooking activities.

This structure helps the children interact with the cooks, giving the adult employees a chance to learn each of their names.

“This may help children to feel a sense of gratitude to those who cook meals for them,” a Kids Mayumi staff member said.

It is one of the institutions that the ministry used for a reference in updating the guidelines.

The guidelines also call for the introduction of entrance areas where parents and kindergarten staff can interact to build stronger cooperation between them.

Other suggestions by the guidelines include offering kindergarten staff a refreshing space to exchange information about the children.