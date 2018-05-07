Dollar eases to around ¥109.20 in late Tokyo trading

The dollar weakened to around ¥109.20 in Tokyo trading late Monday, reflecting sluggish U.S. jobs data.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.18, down from ¥109.78 at the same time on Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1930, down from $1.2016, and at ¥130.26, down from ¥131.95.

The Tokyo market was closed on Thursday and Friday for national holidays.

The dollar moved around ¥109.10 in early trading, following its plunge below ¥109 in overseas trading late last week on receding expectations of a faster pace of interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve due to weaker-than-expected growth in U.S. nonfarm payrolls in April shown in jobs data released on Friday, traders said.

The U.S. currency slipped below ¥108.90 later in the morning after the benchmark 225-issue Nikkei stock average sank into negative territory.

The greenback recovered ¥109 in the afternoon, supported by buybacks as Tokyo stocks cut earlier losses, traders said.

“The dollar is susceptible to selling due to worries about prolonged trade friction between the United States and China” after the two countries failed to strike a major agreement to avoid a trade war at a two-day ministerial talks in Beijing through Friday, an official of a foreign exchange brokerage firm said.

The dollar-yen rate “is expected to fluctuate around current levels in the near future, with market players waiting for fresh trading incentives” following the U.S. jobs data, an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.