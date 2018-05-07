Government to support growing exports of precooked rice with project to upgrade packaging

The agriculture ministry is set to introduce a subsidy program aimed at helping improve plastic containers for cooked white rice, in an effort to increase exports of the product, sources have said.

Many such prepackaged steamed rice products, consumed after being warmed in a microwave or using hot water, have best-before periods of six to 10 months.

The ministry hopes to extend the period to 12 months or longer by improving plastic containers and packaging materials.

Through the measure, the ministry wants to see prepackaged domestic rice products displayed on shelves longer in overseas markets and promote exports, the sources said.

Transportation by sea and customs procedures take about one-to-three months for prepackaged rice product exports. As a result, the shelf life for the product in stores is shortened when it is shipped overseas.

If the shelf life can be extended, “that will likely increase the number of stores handling Japanese prepackaged rice, leading to an increase in sales abroad,” a senior ministry official said.

Entities including the National Agriculture and Food Research Organization and a food-maker in the central prefecture of Niigata — a major rice-growing area — will start to work jointly on improving the plastic containers for such rice products as early as this month, aiming to deliver results by 2021.

Prepackaged rice products can be exported to almost all countries as they are not subject to quarantine.

According to the ministry, cooked rice exports from Japan, including prepackaged steamed rice, totaled some 658 tons in 2017.

While no year-on-year comparison is available due to a statistical revision, exports are steadily rising, mainly to Thailand and other Asian nations, on the back of an increase in foreign visitors to Japan and the growing popularity of Japanese cuisine abroad, ministry officials said.