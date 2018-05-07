Japan holds drill for Nankai Trough quake feared to strike within 30 years
Officials hold a drill to prepare for a massive earthquake that could occur along the Nankai Trough, at land ministry in Tokyo on Monday. | KYODO

Japan holds drill for Nankai Trough quake feared to strike within 30 years

Kyodo, Staff Report

The government held a drill Monday to prepare for the latest massive earthquake feared to hit within the next 30 years.

The Nankai Trough drill was the first held since a new warning system debuted in November. The hypothetical scenario involved a magnitude 9 quake that strikes after an emergency warning is issued for a magnitude 7 foreshock in the Nankai Trough, a sea trench off central Japan that stretches southwest along the Pacific coast of the Japanese archipelago.

The government’s Earthquake Research Committee, chaired by professor Naoshi Hirata of the University of Tokyo, announced on Feb. 9 that the probability of a magnitude 8 or 9 earthquake occurring in the Nankai Trough had risen slightly from last year to 70 to 80 percent within 30 years as of Jan. 1.

Similar claims have been made for other regions of Japan for decades, but Japan has reportedly had little luck predicting major earthquakes despite pouring significant financial resources into prediction research.

Keiichi Ishii, the land minister, and other senior officials participated in the exercise, evaluating measures to gather information, deploy staff and capture drone footage.

In the drill, government agencies reported measures to deploy helicopters on standby after an emergency warning, and to move rescue vehicles from the Sea of Japan coast toward the Pacific coast.

Under the new system, the Meteorological Agency will warn of the heightened risk of a powerful earthquake in areas near the trough after a foreshock or crustal movement is detected.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A crested ibis is shown on Sado Island, Niigata Prefecture, on May 1. China is expected to agree this week to donate a pair of crested ibises to Japan.
China expected to donate pair of endangered crested ibises to Japan as sign of improving ties
China is expected to agree to donate a pair of endangered crested ibises to Japan during a summit this week to mark the steady improvement of bilateral ties, diplomatic sources said Sunday. If t...
A woman uses a tablet computer to view a nursing care plan drawn up by artificial intelligence, in Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture.
Japan looks to compile nursing care plans based on AI analysis
The health ministry is considering the use of artificial intelligence to draw up care plans for nursing care insurance recipients. The ministry will launch a national survey as early as August o...
A sales clerk at a supermarket in Tokyo's Suginami Ward stacks shelves with vegetables delivered by highway express bus from Takayama, Gifu Prefecture.
Tokyo-based bus firm brings fresh local produce, as well as passengers, from rural Gifu
Highway express buses between the city of Takayama in Gifu Prefecture and Tokyo are being used to transport fresh fruit and vegetables to supermarkets in the metropolis. As the distribution indu...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Officials hold a drill to prepare for a massive earthquake that could occur along the Nankai Trough, at land ministry in Tokyo on Monday. | KYODO

, ,