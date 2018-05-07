Japan looks to compile nursing care plans based on AI analysis

The health ministry is considering the use of artificial intelligence to draw up care plans for nursing care insurance recipients.

The ministry will launch a national survey as early as August on how AI is being developed and on examples of AI use for nursing care, ministry officials said.

It also plans to compile by the end of the current fiscal year, which runs to March 2019, a report that will assess the effectiveness of AI-based care plans in alleviating the burden of care-givers and preventing worsening conditions in those who need nursing care, the officials said. The report will also list related problems to be tackled.

Before an older person certified as needing long-term care can receive nursing care insurance services, a care plan needs to be drawn up. The plans are created mostly by care managers, considering the health conditions and lifestyle of the service users.

AI is expected to help save the time and effort currently required to map out care plans, and provide appropriate nursing care services based on accumulated data.

But the extent to which the AI-based program will create the care plans is uncertain. There are many challenges to be overcome before the program can be put into practice, including the selection of data to be learned using AI.

For these reasons, the ministry has decided to conduct a nationwide survey to identify specific challenges.

Last year the city of Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture, introduced an AI care plan initiative on a trial basis in collaboration with a private company, ahead of other municipalities in the country.

The municipality offered nursing care services to some 70 people under care plans compiled by an AI system that learned from nursing care data collected by the city government from 100,000 cases.

“We were able to provide with confidence (nursing care services) thanks to plans that reflect past records,” an official of the city said. The AI-based program “was very helpful, also due to its ability to make future forecasts.”

Care managers said the use of AI has changed their work style.

Due to the short trial period, the Toyohashi government has not been able to examine whether the AI-based care plans helped reduce nursing care costs or make elderly people more independent.

It plans to give 600 people AI-based nursing care services in the current fiscal year and use the results of the initiative to develop AI systems and improve system operations, according to city officials.

The ministry plans to make efforts to introduce AI-based care plans by keeping watch on such measures taken by local governments and private companies, the ministry officials said.