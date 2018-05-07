Demolition work begins at Sagamihara care home in wake of 2016 massacre

Work began Monday to demolish the Tsukui Yamayuri En care home facility in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, where dozens of people were murdered by a former employee during a stabbing rampage in 2016.

“I hope the work will be the first step to create a good living environment,” said Takashi Ono, the 74-year-old father of a resident wounded in the massacre.

The demolition work at the care facility for people with disabilities started with the installation of noise barriers.

According to the Kanagawa Prefectural Government, Tsukui Yamayuri En will reopen after buildings including the residential and workshop wings covering some 6,740 sq. meters of floor space are dismantled by March 2019.

Construction on the replacement buildings is scheduled to start in fiscal 2019 beginning April 1, and end in fiscal 2021. Facilities where no one was attacked, such as the administration building and gymnasium, will remain as is.

The Yokohama District Public Prosecutor’s Office indicted former staff member Satoshi Uematsu, 28, for murdering 19 residents aged 19 to 70 and injuring 27 other people at the care home in the early hours of July 26, 2016.