Son-in-law: Ailing John McCain is ‘chatty’ and ‘walking around’
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., receives the Liberty Medal from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia last October. | AP

/

Son-in-law: Ailing John McCain is ‘chatty’ and ‘walking around’

AP

WASHINGTON – Sen. John McCain’s son-in-law says the Arizona Republican is “talking, he’s chatty and he’s walking around” as he battles brain cancer.

Ben Domenech said Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that McCain is “very grateful for the chances and fortune that he’s experienced in life. He’s reflecting at the end on a lot of different things.”

Domenech publishes the online political and cultural magazine The Federalist. He’s married to McCain’s daughter Meghan.

The 81-year-old senator was diagnosed in July with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer.

Domenech says, “We appreciate all of the support that we’ve been given by a lot of different folks who have come out and met with him over the past couple of weeks.”

McCain left Washington in December and hasn’t yet been able to return.

