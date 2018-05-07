Egypt’s last surviving 1952 revolutionary leader dead at 95

An Egyptian leftist opposition leader, who helped overthrow the Egyptian monarchy in the 1952 revolution, has died at a Cairo hospital. Khaled Mohieddin was 95.

Mohieddin suffered age-related health problems and was taken to a military hospital several days ago. He died on Sunday.

President Abdel Fatah el-Sissi mourned the “symbol of national political action” and offered his condolences to the family of the late leftist leader, according to a statement by the presidency.

Mohieddin was born to a wealthy family in Qalyubia province, north of Cairo, in 1922. He graduated from Egypt’s military academy in 1940. He also gained a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Cairo University.

He was one of the military leaders of the Free Officers Movement, led by Egypt’s Arab nationalist leader Gamal Abdel-Nasser. The movement helped topple King Farouk in July 1952.

He was the last surviving member of the Revolutionary Command Council, an executive body that ran Egypt till 1956, when Nasser was elected as Egypt’s president.

He was imprisoned for two months in 1971 amid a crackdown by Anwar Sadat, who became president after Nasser’s death a year earlier.

Mohieddin was the founder of the leftist Patriotic Progressive Unionist Party in 1976. He was a member of the Egyptian parliament from 1990 to 2005.

He was awarded the Lenin Peace Prize in 1970 and the Nile medal, Egypt’s highest honor, in 2013.