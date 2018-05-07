John McCain does not want Trump at his funeral: reports
Chairman Sen. John McCain listens during the Senate Armed Services Committee on information surrounding the Marines United Website at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington on March 14, 2017. McCain, 81 and battling brain cancer, has made clear he does not want President Donald Trump to attend his funeral, U.S. media reported Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

/

John McCain does not want Trump at his funeral: reports

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – Sen. John McCain, 81, and battling brain cancer, has made clear he does not want President Donald Trump to attend his funeral, U.S. media reported Saturday.

McCain, a Vietnam war vet and respected senator from Arizona who has had a turbulent relationship with Trump, instead wants Vice President Mike Pence to represent the White House, The New York Times and NBC News said, quoting people close to McCain.

McCain is also using a new book and documentary to express regret about not having selected former Sen. Joseph Lieberman as his running mate in 2008 against Barack Obama and instead going with populist Sarah Palin, the Times said.

McCain has been fighting an aggressive form of brain cancer for more than a year.

He is currently back in Arizona, recovering from surgery for an intestinal infection.

McCain and Trump have had a rough relationship, particularly during the 2016 presidential primary, when Trump said McCain — a POW for years in Vietnam — was not really a war hero because he was captured.

Last summer Trump slammed McCain for a “no” vote that helped doom a key bill to repeal Obamacare — the health care reforms passed into law under President Barack Obama.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

People carry the body of Kashmiri professor Mohammad Rafi Bhat, a suspected militant, after he was killed in a gunbattle with Indian security forces in south Kashmir, during his funeral procession at Chunduna village in Ganderbal district Sunday.
Indian forces fire on Kashmir protesters, killing at least five after battle with suspected rebels
Government forces opened fire on protesters Sunday in Indian-controlled Kashmir, killing five people and wounding dozens more who had been trying to reach the site of the gunbattle in which soldier...
A man gestures as he drives a car with the picture of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on it, during the parliamentary election day, in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon, Sunday.
Lebanon votes in shadow of Syria war, reflecting divisions of war-torn neighbor
Voting Sunday for the first time in her life, the young Shiite Muslim woman said she was casting her ballot for the Shiite militant Hezbollah group. One of her relatives was killed while fighting S...
Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., receives the Liberty Medal from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia last October.
Son-in-law: Ailing John McCain is 'chatty' and 'walking around'
Sen. John McCain's son-in-law says the Arizona Republican is "talking, he's chatty and he's walking around" as he battles brain cancer. Ben Domenech said Sunday on CBS' "Face the Nation" that Mc...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Chairman Sen. John McCain listens during the Senate Armed Services Committee on information surrounding the Marines United Website at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington on March 14, 2017. McCain, 81 and battling brain cancer, has made clear he does not want President Donald Trump to attend his funeral, U.S. media reported Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,