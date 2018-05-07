First lady to announce initiatives on children’s well-being
First lady Melania Trump greets French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, at the White House in Washington April 23. The White House says Melania Trump will announce her initiatives as first lady on Monday. The first lady's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, says the focus will be on the overall well-being of children. | AP

/

First lady to announce initiatives on children’s well-being

The White House says Melania Trump will announce her initiatives as first lady on Monday.

The first lady’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, says the focus will be on the overall well-being of children, which Mrs. Trump has spoken about since becoming first lady.

Grisham adds that the first lady will concentrate her initiative on the range of issues children face as they grow up and will not tailor it to a single topic.

Mrs. Trump has a 12-year-old son, Barron, and has expressed her interest in children through numerous visits to hospitals and schools. She recently turned the Blue Room at the White House into a mock classroom and invited middle school students to share their hopes and dreams with her.

Monday’s announcement is set for the Rose Garden.

