22 collared in eastern India in three separate rape cases as attacks gain spotlight
Aam Admi Party (AAP) supporters burn an effigy Saturday of Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das during a protest rally following the rape and murder of 16-year-old girl on April 3, in the Indian city of Ranchi. Police arrested 14 men Saturday after a teenager was raped and burned alive at her home in eastern India, in the latest case of sexual violence in the country. The 16-year-old was abducted from her home when her family was away to attend a wedding and raped in a forested area of Jharkhand state on Thursday, a local police officer said. | AFP-JIJI

/

22 collared in eastern India in three separate rape cases as attacks gain spotlight

Reuters

BHUBANESWAR, INDIA – Police have arrested 22 people in eastern India in three separate rape cases involving teenage girls, officials said on Sunday, as grisly new attacks against women come to light despite tougher penalties.

Reports of sexual assault of children have dominated headlines in recent weeks, leading to an outpouring of anger across the country.

Police arrested 14 men and a woman in one of the latest cases after a 16-year-old girl, who had been raped, was attacked and burned to death after her parents complained to a village council.

The village elders had levied a fine of 50,000 rupees ($749) on her two alleged assailants and asked them to do 100 sit-ups, said Ram Awadh Singh, chief of the local police station.

Enraged over the ruling by the village council, the alleged rapists were part of a mob that set the victim’s house on fire while she was inside. She died from injuries sustained in the fire.

The attack took place in the Chatra district of the eastern state of Jharkhand.

In addition to the two people who allegedly kidnapped and raped the girl on Thursday, police have also opened a case against 18 others. They include alleged members of the group that set fire to the house and members of the village council accused of failing to report the initial rape allegations to police.

“Fifteen people have been arrested and a hunt is on to nab the remaining,” Jharkhand’s inspector general of police, Ashish Batra, told Reuters. The two alleged rapists are among those being held.

In a separate incident in the state, a 17-year old girl is battling for her life after being raped and set on fire by her assailant.

The victim, who was raped on Friday, is being treated in the neighboring West Bengal state, said Akhilesh Kumar Jha, deputy inspector general of police, adding a suspect had been arrested.

In neighboring Odisha state, police have also arrested six people including a juvenile for an alleged gang rape of a 14-year-old girl on Friday in the district of Sambalpur.

“The girl was first assaulted by one person and later by four others in different locations,” Police Inspector Jay Rashmi Sethi told Reuters. The sixth suspect is accused of restraining the victim while the others attacked her.

Reports of sexual violence have been steadily rising in India despite the national outrage that followed the fatal gang rape of a student on a bus in New Delhi in 2012.

The incidents come less than a month after India approved the death penalty for the rape of girls younger than 12, and increased the prison term for the rape of older girls and women after a particularly gruesome rape and murder of a Muslim girl in Jammu and Kashmir state.

Reported rape cases in India have climbed steadily in recent years to around 40,000 in 2016. Many more cases are believed to go unreported. Child rape accounts for about 40 percent of the reported cases.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

CIA Director-nominee Gina Haspel attends the ceremonial swearing in for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the State Department in Washington May 2. Haspel is telling senators that she would stand firm against restarting the spy agency's brutal interrogation program of terrorist suspects. Two administration officials said Friday that Haspel is saying that if confirmed, she would be against resurrecting the program even though Trump has supported waterboarding and worse.
CIA nominee offered to withdraw over harsh interrogation program
Gina Haspel, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Central Intelligence Agency, offered to withdraw her nomination amid concerns that a debate over a harsh interrogation program would tarnis...
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks at the 2018 Iran Freedom Convention in Washington Saturday.
Rudy Giuliani confounds, contradicts as he defends Trump in media
President Donald Trump's new attorney, Rudy Giuliani, is delivering confounding and at times contradictory statements as he tries to lessen the legal burdens on his client from an investigation int...
Wounded men receive treatment at a hospital following a deadly bombing at a mosque in Khost city, the provincial capital of the eastern Khost province, Afghanistan, Sunday.
Blast at Afghan mosque used as voter center kills at least 17, wounds 34
An explosion at a mosque used as a voter center in the eastern Afghan province of Khost on Sunday killed at least 17 people and wounded 34, local officials said, in the latest attack on preparation...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Aam Admi Party (AAP) supporters burn an effigy Saturday of Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das during a protest rally following the rape and murder of 16-year-old girl on April 3, in the Indian city of Ranchi. Police arrested 14 men Saturday after a teenager was raped and burned alive at her home in eastern India, in the latest case of sexual violence in the country. The 16-year-old was abducted from her home when her family was away to attend a wedding and raped in a forested area of Jharkhand state on Thursday, a local police officer said. | AFP-JIJI Indian relatives mourn Satureday following the rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl on May 3, at Raja Kundra Village in Chatra district of the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand. | AFP-JIJI People hold candles and placards during a protest over the rape of an 8-year-old girl in Kathua, near Jammu, a teenager in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, and an 11-year-old girl in Surat, Gujarat, in Ahmedabad, Indiia, April 16. | REUTERS

, ,