CIA nominee offered to withdraw over harsh interrogation program

CIA Director-nominee Gina Haspel attends the ceremonial swearing in for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the State Department in Washington May 2. Haspel is telling senators that she would stand firm against restarting the spy agency's brutal interrogation program of terrorist suspects. Two administration officials said Friday that Haspel is saying that if confirmed, she would be against resurrecting the program even though Trump has supported waterboarding and worse. | AP

WASHINGTON – Gina Haspel, President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Central Intelligence Agency, offered to withdraw her nomination amid concerns that a debate over a harsh interrogation program would tarnish her reputation and that of the CIA.

That’s according to two senior administration officials speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. The news was first reported Sunday by The Washington Post.

White House officials on Friday sought out additional details about Haspel’s involvement in the CIA’s now-defunct program of brutally interrogating terror suspects after 9/11 as they prepared her for Wednesday’s confirmation hearing. This is when she offered to withdraw.

The officials reassured Haspel that her nomination was still on track and she had the president’s support. They say Haspel, who is the CIA’s acting director, will not withdraw.

