Nissan to withdraw from diesel vehicle market in Europe

Kyodo

Nissan Motor Co. has decided to exit the diesel-powered vehicle market in Europe, sources said Sunday.

The Japanese automaker made the decision in light of strict environmental regulations in Europe and aims to focus its resources on the development of electric vehicles, the sources said.

Among Japanese carmakers, Toyota Motor Corp. is not planning to launch new models of diesel-powered vehicles except for trucks. Subaru Corp. has also decided to withdraw from diesel car sales in Europe as well as Australia around fiscal 2020.

Nissan has a wide range of diesel models in Europe including SUVs.

Nissan is aiming for electric vehicles to account for half of its new vehicle sales in Europe by 2025.

The automaker is enhancing its alliances with Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. in the areas of car design and development. Its partners are also expected to scale down their diesel car lineups.

