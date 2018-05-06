/

North Korea says Japan must adapt to join diplomatic fray

Kyodo

BEIJING – Japan must change its tune and adopt a new approach toward North Korea if it really wants to join the diplomatic fray in affecting rapidly evolving developments on the Korean Peninsula, the Rodong Sinmun said in a commentary on Sunday.

“What it (Japan) has to remember is that it can never evade the fate of the left-out person if it behaves disgusting while repeating the old cliche of ‘sanctions’ and ‘pressure’ as now,” said the official newspaper of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party.

It said the Japanese government was resorting to “flattering the American master, neighboring big powers and even the south Korean authorities, but it will never step on the sacred land of the Republic unless it drops its inveterate repugnancy and bad habit.”

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in April. | KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL / VIA KYODO

