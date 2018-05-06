Rush of travelers returning from Golden Week holidays reaches peak

The rush of travelers returning from domestic and overseas trips during the Golden Week holidays peaked on Sunday, with holidaymakers packing shinkansen trains, airplanes and expressways as they headed back to Tokyo and other major cities.

“It was a tough Golden Week as I had to take care of my family. I will work hard from tomorrow after having fun,” said Toshiaki Hirai, 46, who went to Universal Studios Japan in Osaka with his wife and daughter.

Rintaro Fujiwara, 6, who visited his grandmother in Osaka, said, “I enjoyed playing in a swimming pool and catching insects.”

Seats on domestic flights of All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines headed for Tokyo’s Haneda airport were almost fully reserved, the airlines said. Returning travelers also crowded Haneda’s international terminal.

A 50-year-old woman returning from South Korea said, “I bought dried laver, sesame and cosmetics. I might have lost some weight as I had a massage.”

Expressway operators predicted 25-km traffic jams around the Oi Matsuda interchange and the Yamato tunnel, both in Kanagawa Prefecture, on the Tomei Expressway, as well as a 20-km traffic jam near Kobotoke tunnel, bordering Tokyo and Kanagawa, on the Chuo Expressway.

Japan Railway companies said shinkansen trains were also packed, with the occupancy rate of nonreserved cars reaching 110 percent in the morning on services from Hakata to Tokyo.

Reserved seats on many of the trains in the afternoon as well were almost fully booked.

The Golden Week period includes four public holidays. Those who took two weekdays off during this year’s Golden Week enjoyed a holiday period lasting nine days from April 28.