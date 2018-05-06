One year on, Legoland Japan faces uphill battle in bid to increase visitors
Visitors enter the Legoland Japan theme park in Nagoya in March 2017. | BLOOMBERG

One year on, Legoland Japan faces uphill battle in bid to increase visitors

JIJI

Legoland Japan is redoubling efforts to increase the number of visitors, but one year since its opening, the theme park is facing an uphill battle.

The outdoor theme park in the city of Nagoya opened with fanfare on April 1, 2017, mainly targeting families with children aged between 2 and 12.

It has more than 40 attractions for children and allows visitors to play with Lego toy bricks.

The park has been touted as a major tourism resource in the Chubu region in and around Aichi. Before its opening, there were no large-scale theme parks in the region to match Tokyo Disney Resort in Chiba Prefecture and Universal Studios Japan in Osaka.

Only two months after the opening, however, the park carried out effective fee cuts in response to complaints that its one-day passport prices were too high.

The operator said in mid-September last year that the number of visitors had topped 1 million. Since then, the company has not announced whether the theme park achieved its first-year goal of attracting 2 million visitors.

As part of efforts to increase visitors, the operator on April 28 opened Legoland Japan Hotel, which includes an aquarium on the first and second floors, in front of the theme park.

But some critics say the park needs to introduce facilities attractive to adult visitors. Legoland Japan “has been unable to appeal to adults,” said an official of the Chubu Region Institute for Social and Economic Research, a think tank in Nagoya.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Crunching the numbers: Gaming chips sit stacked on a roulette table at Japan Casino School in Tokyo. Bloomberg
Place your bets: Local governments in Japan weigh the benefits of applying for a casino license
As North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stepped over the border of the demilitarized zone in Panmunjom for a historic summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on April 27, a group of local poli...
Visitors stand near the Nissan IMX concept car on Thursday during Auto China 2018 in Beijing. The industry's biggest sales event this year was overshadowed by two days of talks in Beijing over mounting trade tensions between Beijing and U.S. President Donald Trump, who has threatened to hike tariffs on Chinese goods including automobiles in a dispute over technology policy.
Tensions ease slightly as critical U.S.-China trade talks end in Beijing
China and the U.S. ended the second day of high-stakes trade talks Friday with "big differences," Beijing said, leaving the world's two largest economies on the brink of a trade war that could h...
Image Not Available
Tokyo taxi company taking an active interest in foreign hires ahead of 2020
Taxi firm Hinomaru Kotsu Co. is hiring more foreign drivers to better deal with the ongoing influx of visitors caused by Japan's tourism boom. A total of 23 drivers from 11 countries inc...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Visitors enter the Legoland Japan theme park in Nagoya in March 2017. | BLOOMBERG

, , ,