Kishida to decide on LDP leadership race after Diet session

Liberal Democratic Party policy chief Fumio Kishida has indicated that he will decide his move in the ruling party’s upcoming leadership election after the end of the current ordinary Diet session.

“The time is now for the government and the ruling coalition to unite to regain the public’s trust and concentrate on Diet debates” through the end of the current session, he told reporters in Hanoi on Saturday.

On whether he will run in the LDP presidential election this fall, Kishida, chairman of the LDP Policy Research Council, said, “I’ll make an appropriate decision while watching the political situation at the time.” He is regarded as one of the possible candidates to challenge Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the leadership election.

The Diet session is set to resume on Monday after the end of the Golden Week holiday period. The ordinary session is currently scheduled to end on June 20.

The government and LDP-led ruling coalition have been under fire over a series of scandals, including alleged favoritism involving two private school operators and suspected sexual harassment by the former top Finance Ministry bureaucrat while in office.

Former LDP Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba and Wataru Takeshita, chairman of the party’s decision-making General Council, who both have policy stances similar to Kishida’s, have reportedly shown their readiness to ally with the LDP policy head.

Kishida pointed out that policies are a major factor in the party leadership race. “We may not be able to reach a consensus on everything, but it’s important to consider what we can agree on and to have realistic discussions,” he said.

Kishida stressed the need for careful debates on a possible revision to the Constitution, saying that it is important to proceed with the matter while gaining the public’s understanding.

Abe, current president of the LDP, has repeatedly said that there is no preset time frame for constitutional revision, Kishida noted.

On Saturday, Kishida visited Vietnam Japan University, which was set up in Hanoi as a joint project of the two countries. The university opened in September 2016.