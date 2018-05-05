Tokyo taxi company taking an active interest in foreign hires ahead of 2020

Taxi firm Hinomaru Kotsu Co. is hiring more foreign drivers to better deal with the ongoing influx of visitors caused by Japan’s tourism boom.

A total of 23 drivers from 11 countries including Brazil, China and Egypt are working for the Tokyo-based company.

Among them, Mohamed Selim, 31, from Egypt, became interested in Japan and started studying Japanese after becoming hooked on the popular soccer manga and anime series “Captain Tsubasa.”

After working in a ryokan (traditional Japanese inn) in Hiroshima between 2015 and 2016 and briefly returning to Egypt, Selim began working as a cabbie for Hinomaru Kotsu in July 2017. He speaks Arabic, Japanese and English.

Non-Japanese account for some 20 percent of his customers, and many say he is helpful because he speaks English, according to Selim, who is also a government-certified guide interpreter.

He said that he wants to introduce the great attributes of the Japanese, including politeness and good manners, to visitors from abroad.

Hinomaru Kotsu decided to be active in its campaign to hire foreign drivers, launching an English-language website and posting job offers online. It also helps new hires with their efforts to become certified drivers as well as tour guides.

Though tablet computers could be an option for resolving the language barrier, a Hinomaru Kotsu official said “direct communication” is important for welcoming foreign guests in the spirit of omotenashi (selfless hospitality).

“We aim to increase the number of our foreign drivers to 100” by the time the 2020 Olympics are held, the official said.