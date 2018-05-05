In reversal, Japan’s Environment Ministry to revise policy on eliminating culling of abandoned pets
Cats and dogs deemed sick or unusually aggressive may be subject to culling as the government revises its animal welfare goals to get rid of animals considered unfit for adoption. | GETTY IMAGES

The Environment Ministry plans to exclude cats and dogs unfit for adoption from its animal welfare targets, which require that municipalities try to eliminate culling, informed sources said.

The reversal is aimed at preventing people from being injured by abandoned pets and preventing the spread of infectious diseases, the sources said.

The ministry hopes to reflect the change in its animal welfare guidelines before next April.

Under a 2012 revision to the law on the welfare and management of animals, prefectural governments and ordinance-designated cities must make efforts to find new owners for abandoned cats and dogs to eliminate culling.

After the revision, 42 prefectural and major city governments began campaigns to eliminate the culling of cats and dogs. This brought the number of pets put down to roughly 56,000 in fiscal 2016 from about 128,000 in fiscal 2013.

But the ministry’s tally includes animals inappropriate for adoption and those that die in custody, making it difficult to reach the zero-culling goal.

In fiscal 2016, about 16,000 cats and dogs were deemed inappropriate for adoption because of disease or high levels of aggression.

Some governments preoccupied with achieving the zero-culling target rushed to transfer cats and dogs to animal welfare organizations, resulting in overcrowded shelters.

The ministry now believes it is unavoidable to cull cats and dogs that present such safety risks, the sources said.

