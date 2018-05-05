Prosecutors and companies gear up as Japan prepares to launch plea bargaining system

Public prosecutors and private companies are making preparations for the introduction on June 1 of a plea bargaining system that could drastically change the way investigations, trials and lawyers’ activities are conducted.

The Supreme Public Prosecutor’s Office established a special division in June 2016, a month after the Diet passed criminal justice reforms featuring the introduction of plea bargaining.

In guidelines released last March, the prosecutor’s office said the plea bargaining system should only be applied in cases that can improve public understanding.

Under the system, suspects and defendants will be rewarded with leniency if they cooperate in resolving other people’s crimes.

The system can be applied to cases including drug smuggling, guns and white-collar crime.

But a senior public prosecutor said it isn’t that simple.

“There is a big hurdle in utilizing the plea bargaining system in smuggling cases,” the prosecutor said.

“Traffickers are thorough about destroying evidence, and it’s difficult simply to trust their testimony,” the official said.

The prosecutor’s office believes the first plea bargaining case in the country will involve an economic crime, such as bribery, embezzlement or accounting fraud.

Lawyers who often represent corporate clients are trying to spread awareness of the new system.

Lawyer Akihide Kumada, a former public prosecutor, held two workshops on the new system last January for corporate employees in charge of legal affairs, attracting about 60 participants.

“Plea bargaining is a system targeting corporate managers,” Kumada said at one of the seminars.

A company may use the system in its own interest in some cases, and in others a company may be charged after a rival uses it, Kumada said.

“If misconduct occurs, a company should investigate it promptly and take countermeasures,” he stressed.

Among the participants, a worker in his 50s who is responsible for auditing at a major machinery-maker said the company needs to discuss its policy on plea bargaining because it has yet to consider a response.