/

Shimane man held after woman who went missing in July found at his apartment

Kyodo

MATSUE, SHIMANE PREF. – Police arrested a 72-year-old man on Friday after a woman who had been missing for nine months was discovered at his apartment the previous day.

The suspect, Kaoru Sasamoto, denied the allegation that he kidnapped the woman last July when she was 19, according to the police.

The woman, who has a mild intellectual disability, had not returned home since mid-July, and her family reported the situation to police in September.

The woman, now 20, was discovered at Sasamoto’s apartment in the city of Hamada, Shimane Prefecture, after another building resident called police Thursday evening to say a woman could be heard crying.

Last month, a neighbor called the police about noise from Sasamoto’s apartment, but the responding officer was turned away, the police said.

