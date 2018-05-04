Six-story-deep sinkhole opens on New Zealand farm
This image made from video taken Wednesday shows a huge sinkhole on farm in Rotorua, New Zealand. | NEWSHUB / VIA AP

Six-story-deep sinkhole opens on New Zealand farm

AP

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND – A spectacular sinkhole the length of two football fields and the depth of a six-story building has opened up on a New Zealand farm.

A worker stumbled upon the chasm before dawn this week when he was rounding up cows for milking on the farm near the North Island town of Rotorua. It appeared after several days of heavy rainfall.

Farm manager Colin Tremain told Newshub television he didn’t realize just how big the hole was until he saw it in the daylight. He says the area often develops sinkholes due to degrading limestone rock beneath the ground’s surface.

GNS Science volcanologist Brad Scott told Newshub the sinkhole was three times larger than any he had seen before. He says an underground cavity would have developed over decades.

Tremain is planning to install a fence so livestock don’t fall into the sinkhole.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Image Not Available
South Korean police seek arrest warrant for Korean Air chairman's daughter
South Korean police are seeking an arrest warrant for the youngest daughter of Korean Air Lines' chairman on suspicion of assault during a recent angry outburst, police said on Friday. Ch...
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, who is seeking a third term, addresses the general assembly the ruling United Malays National Organization in Kuala Lumpur on Oct. 21, 2010.
Once seen as a reformer, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak faces election test amid scandals a...
In 2013 elections, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak's face and reformist message were front and center. Five years later, with another election looming, Najib's visibility has plunged.
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks before receiving a briefing from military commanders at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, on Nov. 7. Beside him is Gen. Vincent Brooks.
Trump orders Pentagon to consider reducing U.S. troops in South Korea: report
U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered the Department of Defense to prepare options for reducing the number of U.S. troops in South Korea, The New York Times reported on Thursday, citing severa...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

This image made from video taken Wednesday shows a huge sinkhole on farm in Rotorua, New Zealand. | NEWSHUB / VIA AP

, ,