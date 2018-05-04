/

Toyota building self-driving test facility in U.S. to trial dangerous scenarios

Kyodo

NEW YORK – Toyota Motor Corp. said Thursday it is building a facility in the United States to test dangerous driving scenarios with its autonomous vehicles that are too risky to perform on public roads.

The facility at Ottawa Lake, Michigan, which is being built by the Toyota Research Institute, will become operational in October, the firm said.

The announcement comes after the Japanese auto giant suspended part of its autonomous vehicle testing on public roads in the United States in March following a fatal accident involving a self-driving Uber car in Arizona.

“This new site will give us the flexibility to customize driving scenarios that will push the limits of our technology,” Ryan Eustice, the Toyota Research Institute’s senior vice president of automated driving, said in a statement.

