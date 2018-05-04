Minister in charge of the abduction issue, Katsunobu Kato, presses North Korea to resolve the matter
Katsunobu Kato, the Cabinet minister in charge of the abduction issue, speaks to reporters Thursday at the U.N. headquarters in New York. | KYODO

/

Minister in charge of the abduction issue, Katsunobu Kato, presses North Korea to resolve the matter

Kyodo

NEW YORK – Tokyo exhorted Pyongyang on Thursday to take “concrete action” toward resolving the issue of abductions of Japanese nationals in the 1970s and 1980s, along with its denuclearization.

Katsunobu Kato, minister in charge of the abduction issue, made the comments at the U.N. headquarters in New York during a symposium on the human rights situation in North Korea.

Referring to the upcoming U.S.-North Korea summit, he said, “It is important that the United States raise the issue of abduction and entice action from North Korea.”

“We must maintain ‘maximum pressure’ against North Korea” until Pyongyang takes such action “toward denuclearization and resolution of human rights issues, including abduction,” he said. “The families of the abductees consider this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Japan officially lists 17 citizens as abduction victims and suspects North Korea’s involvement in many more disappearances. Five of the 17 were repatriated in 2002 and Pyongyang maintains that eight have died and the other four never entered the country.

U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to take up the issue during his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which is expected to be held by early June.

Among the participants in Thursday’s symposium were the parents of Otto Warmbier, a University of Virginia student who died last year soon after he was released from the North in a coma following more than 17 months’ imprisonment.

“The only thing we can do is rub their noses in this. It embarrasses them,” his mother Cindy said, in reference to the North Korean leadership. “We need to stand up for Otto … I can’t let Otto die in vain.”

Other participants included two family members of Japanese abductees — Takuya Yokota and Koichiro Iizuka. Yokota’s older sister Megumi was taken from Niigata Prefecture while on her way home from school in 1977. She was 13 at the time. Iizuka’s father, Yaeko Taguchi, was kidnapped in 1978 at age 22 from an unknown location.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Foreign Minister Taro Kono arrives for the ASEAN-Japan Ministerial Meeting on the sidelines of the 51st ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Singapore on Thursday. Kono briefly met his North Korean counterpart, Ri Yong Ho, but there has been no sign of improved bilateral relations.
Despite summits with Moon, Xi, Trump, Kim shows no signs of wanting to meet Abe anytime soon
While North Korea has held summit talks with the leaders of neighboring South Korea and China as well as the United States this year, Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un has shown no signs of wanting to ...
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko (left) watch a group of indigenous Ainu people perform a traditional dance on Sunday at a ceremony in Sapporo to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the prefecture's naming.
Hokkaido celebrates 150th anniversary of its naming with a plug for ethnic diversity
Hokkaido formally celebrated the 150th anniversary of its name Sunday in Sapporo, with the Emperor and Empress in attendance and Ainu representatives performing traditional dances. The is...
Devastated houses are shown Sunday in Kuchita, a part of Hiroshima's Asakita Ward that hosts a large population of foreign residents.
Foreign disaster victims in Hiroshima struggle to overcome language, paperwork barriers in quest ...
A month after the historic rain disaster in western Japan, residents in Hiroshima are still struggling to come to terms with the aftermath. And the people most affected, particularly those unfamili...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Katsunobu Kato, the Cabinet minister in charge of the abduction issue, speaks to reporters Thursday at the U.N. headquarters in New York. | KYODO

, , ,