JBIC proposes Japan-China consortium for Thai railway project

JIJI

BANGKOK – A senior official with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation has proposed a Japan-China consortium build a high-speed railway system in Thailand, in what the agency called the first proposal to have companies from the two countries work together on an infrastructure project in a third country.

Tadashi Maeda, chief executive officer of the government-held lender, made the proposal in a meeting Thursday in Bangkok with Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak.

The planned railway system will link Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, Suvarnabhumi Airport in neighboring Samut Prakan province and U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International Airport in Rayong province.

The initiative is part of a core infrastructure project in Thailand called the Eastern Economic Corridor, which the Thai government is strongly promoting.

The construction of the railway system is also in line with China’s “One Belt, One Road” development initiative and Japan’s strategy to make the Indo-Pacific region free and open.

Somkid said its realization will benefit Thailand, China and Japan.

