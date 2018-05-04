No respite for millions of civilians as Syria war drags on, U.N. says
Syrian rebels and civilians prepare to be evacuated from the town of Yalda on the southern outskirts of Damascus on Thursday under a negotiated withdrawal to secure the last opposition holdouts of the capital. The evacuees are heading to opposition-held parts of northern Syria. | AFP-JIJI

No respite for millions of civilians as Syria war drags on, U.N. says

Reuters

GENEVA – Syria’s war rages unabated despite a fall in the number of besieged civilians, a senior U.N. official said on Thursday, warning of a potential worsening of the conflict in the rebel-controlled governorate of Idlib.

U.N. humanitarian adviser Jan Egeland said millions of civilians were still caught up in the seven-year-old conflict and many who escaped battle zones had to seek shelter in overcrowded camps for the displaced in Idlib in the northwest.

Insurgent officials say they fear an offensive against Idlib by Syria’s military and its allies Russia and Iran, something humanitarian agencies say could produce civilian suffering on a greater scale than during the siege of Aleppo last year.

“We cannot have a war in Idlib. I keep saying that now to Russia, to Iran, to Turkey, to the United States, to anyone that can have an influence,” Egeland told reporters.

He called for negotiations to protect the civilians, and said recent air raids in Idlib were a bad omen.

The war has been going President Bashar Assad’s way since Russia intervened on his side in 2015. From holding less than a fifth of Syria in 2015, Assad has recovered to control the largest chunk of the country with Russian and Iranian help.

The Idlib region remains the largest populated area of Syria in the hands of insurgents fighting the Damascus government. Syrians have poured into Idlib at an accelerating rate over the last two years from areas recaptured by the army.

Egeland said about 11,000 Syrians are still under siege and 2 million are hard to reach with humanitarian aid, compared to 625,000 under siege and 4.6 million who were hard to reach a year ago.

“The notion that it is ebbing, this war, is completely wrong. This war is on and it’s still in the midst of the civilian population,” Egeland told reporters.

Egeland added there were reports of deals to evacuate people from some of the remaining sieges including from the former Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk south of Damascus.

Those evacuees were likely to go to Idlib, Egeland said, under what he said were deals done without U.N. or other humanitarian involvement. Under such agreements between rebels and the government, insurgents facing military defeat are permitted to withdraw to opposition-held areas.

It would have been better to protect them where they were, since Idlib was already “full to the brim” with displaced civilians living in the open and in congested camps, or crammed into collective centers, he said.

“They arrive at 2 a.m. every night now, just to find they can hardly get a bed,” he said.

Not all siege survivors go to Idlib. In eastern Ghouta, 40,000 were still in camps, with reports that men aged 16-65 were barred from leaving, Egeland said, adding U.N. aid access was severely restricted.

A rare positive development was a system of “deconfliction” — providing the warring parties with information about the locations of hospitals and other humanitarian sites. This year 500 sites had been added to 160 already in the system.

But there had been four air raids on deconflicted sites this year. Russia had given the U.N. reports on air strikes on two hospitals in March, Egeland said, adding that he also wanted reports on strikes on hospitals in northern Homs last week.

“If there is no accountability, the system doesn’t work. I’m refusing to give up,” he said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A doctor shows on her mobile phone a photo of Fadl, an 8-month-old Yemeni boy taken in his last days before he starved to death, in this Feb. 10 photo at a hospital in Mocha, Yemen. Fadl's mother gave birth to him under a tree as she fled fighting, and ever since she struggled to get him enough food. Eight months later, at the time of his death, the baby boy weighed 2.9 kg (6 pounds), a third of the normal weight for his age.
Starvation seen descending on 2.9 million women and children In Yemen
The baby twitches his legs in pain in the video. He's crying but he is so dehydrated his eyes can't produce tears. His inflated belly is as taut as a balloon. It is easy to count the 12 rows of pro...
Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) speaks at a press conference about the National Defense Authorization Act in Washington last October.
In new memoir, John McCain slams Trump for undermining U.S. values, praising 'tyrants'
U.S. Sen. John McCain rebukes President Donald Trump in a new memoir, accusing his fellow Republican of failing to uphold U.S. values by showering praise on international "tyrants," discrediting th...
A police car sits outside Opry Mills mall Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee. Nashville police said a suspect was taken into custody after a person was shot inside the mall. The mall was evacuated after the gunfire was reported. One person was taken to a hospital and was reported to be in critical condition.
Man guns down another in Nashville's Opry Mills Mall, then surrenders
A gunman killed another man inside Nashville's Opry Mills Mall on Thursday and then immediately surrendered, police said. Police said in a tweet that the two men appeared to have had an ongoing ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Syrian rebels and civilians prepare to be evacuated from the town of Yalda on the southern outskirts of Damascus on Thursday under a negotiated withdrawal to secure the last opposition holdouts of the capital. The evacuees are heading to opposition-held parts of northern Syria. | AFP-JIJI Syrian children sit on top of a bus as rebels and civilians are evacuated from the town of Yalda on the southern outskirts of Damascus on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,