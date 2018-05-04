OPCW experts to exhume bodies of Douma attack victims in chemical arms probe: report
Wartorn devastation is seen April 17 in in Jobar, eastern Ghouta, Damascus. | REUTERS

/

OPCW experts to exhume bodies of Douma attack victims in chemical arms probe: report

AFP-JIJI

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS – Global chemical arms inspectors are to take the unprecedented step of exhuming some bodies of victims in the Syrian town of Douma as they work to verify last month’s alleged chemical attack, a media report said Thursday.

Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons chief Ahmet Uzumcu told the Financial Times that the organization’s fact-finding mission had already gathered over 100 “environmental samples” since getting access to the site northeast of Damascus on April 21.

The OPCW’s mission to Douma was launched after footage from an apparent April 7 onslaught horrified the world and prompted unparalleled strikes on Syrian military installations.

But inspectors, in a bid to find further evidence of alleged chlorine and sarin use in the attack, which medics and rescuers say more than 40 people were killed, are now looking at “ways to exhume and take some biomedical samples,” Uzumcu said.

“It is a very sensitive process. That’s why they are very cautious. Although our experts have been able to attend some autopsies in the past, this is going to be the first time we have exhumed bodies,” he told the paper.

The Hague-based OPCW confirmed to AFP that inspectors are indeed looking to conduct autopsies on the bodies, adding that the fact-finding mission “is continuing to explore all avenues for collecting evidence.

Uzumcu told the Financial Times that it could be a month before the mission publishes its report on Douma.

But an OPCW official told AFP that it “is premature to speculate as to when the report will be ready for sharing” with the watchdog’s state parties.

The OPCW mission gained access to Douma on April 21 after several delays, but experts have said chemical traces — if they existed — could still be found including in the bodies of the alleged victims.

Damascus and Moscow have accused Syrian volunteer rescue workers known as the White Helmets of staging the video footage at the behest of the United States and its allies.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A doctor shows on her mobile phone a photo of Fadl, an 8-month-old Yemeni boy taken in his last days before he starved to death, in this Feb. 10 photo at a hospital in Mocha, Yemen. Fadl's mother gave birth to him under a tree as she fled fighting, and ever since she struggled to get him enough food. Eight months later, at the time of his death, the baby boy weighed 2.9 kg (6 pounds), a third of the normal weight for his age.
Starvation seen descending on 2.9 million women and children In Yemen
The baby twitches his legs in pain in the video. He's crying but he is so dehydrated his eyes can't produce tears. His inflated belly is as taut as a balloon. It is easy to count the 12 rows of pro...
Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) speaks at a press conference about the National Defense Authorization Act in Washington last October.
In new memoir, John McCain slams Trump for undermining U.S. values, praising 'tyrants'
U.S. Sen. John McCain rebukes President Donald Trump in a new memoir, accusing his fellow Republican of failing to uphold U.S. values by showering praise on international "tyrants," discrediting th...
A police car sits outside Opry Mills mall Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee. Nashville police said a suspect was taken into custody after a person was shot inside the mall. The mall was evacuated after the gunfire was reported. One person was taken to a hospital and was reported to be in critical condition.
Man guns down another in Nashville's Opry Mills Mall, then surrenders
A gunman killed another man inside Nashville's Opry Mills Mall on Thursday and then immediately surrendered, police said. Police said in a tweet that the two men appeared to have had an ongoing ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Wartorn devastation is seen April 17 in in Jobar, eastern Ghouta, Damascus. | REUTERS

, , , , , , ,