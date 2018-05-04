New Kilauea eruption said possible after M4.6 earthquake rattles Hawaii’s Big Island
In this photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, red ash rises from the Puu Oo vent on Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano after a magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck the Big Island Thursday in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. The temblor Thursday is the latest and largest in a series of hundreds of small earthquakes to shake the island's active volcano since the Puu Oo vent crater floor collapsed and caused magma to rush into new underground chambers on Monday. Scientists say a new eruption in the region is possible. | KEVAN KAMIBAYASHI / U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY / VIA AP

HONOLULU – The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 4.6 magnitude earthquake has struck Hawaii’s Big Island.

The temblor Thursday is the latest and largest in a series of hundreds of small earthquakes to shake the island’s active volcano, Kilauea, since the Puu Oo vent crater floor collapsed and caused magma to rush into new underground chambers. Scientists say a new eruption in the region is possible.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says the earthquake centered about 3.5-miles (5.6 km) deep on the south flank of Kilauea was not strong enough to trigger tsunami.

Earthquakes in the region have been happening consistently since the Puu Oo crater collapsed on Monday.

Hawaii County officials reported Wednesday that a road in the Big Island’s Puna District was closed after it was damaged by earlier quakes.

