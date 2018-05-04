Trump marks National Day of Prayer amid hush money scandal, pushes religious freedom initiative
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the National Day of Prayer ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington Thursday. Trump on Thursday admitted he reimbursed his lawyer for a $130,000 payment to a porn star, ending months of White House denial. | AFP-JIJI

/

Trump marks National Day of Prayer amid hush money scandal, pushes religious freedom initiative

AP

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump celebrated the National Day of Prayer by announcing a White House initiative that he said would underpin policies recognizing the “vital role” of religion in the country. “America is a nation of believers,” he said.

Shortly before the Rose Garden event Thursday, Trump acknowledged reimbursing his personal attorney for hush money the lawyer paid to porn actress Stormy Daniels, who alleges a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006. The White House says Trump denies that accusation, and Trump had claimed no knowledge of the financial arrangement.

Trump tweeted before the faith event that the payments just before the 2016 election “had nothing to do with the campaign.”

The president did not address the issue in his public remarks, focusing instead on the power of prayer as a centerpiece of American life.

“Faith has shaped our families and it’s shaped our communities,” he said. “It’s inspired our commitment to charity and our defense of liberty, and faith has forged the identity and the destiny of this great nation that we all love.”

Trump outlined steps by the administration to safeguard religious freedom and pledged to continue doing so.

He signed an executive order creating a “White House Faith and Opportunity Initiative” that will, among other things, make recommendations on policies that affect faith-based and community programs. Trump said the new office will help ensure such groups have “equal access” to government money and the “equal right to exercise their deeply held beliefs.”

“We take this step because we know, that in solving the many, many problems and our great challenges, faith is more powerful than government and nothing is more powerful than God,” Trump said.

Members of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas, where more than two dozen worshippers were killed in a November 2017 shooting, attended the event.

As Trump mingled with guests on his way back to the Oval Office, a reporter shouted to the president, “Why are you changing your story on Stormy Daniels?” Someone in the audience shouted back, “Shame on you!”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A firetruck sprays foam over the remains of an Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane from Puerto Rico that crashed near the intersection of state highway Georgia 21 and Crossgate Road in Port Wentworth, Georgia, Wednesday.
Aging National Guard C-130 that crashed in Georgia was on final trip; crew's kin grieve
As military investigators seek the cause of the crash of an aging C-130 cargo plane, the families of nine Puerto Rican airmen grieved Thursday over the deaths of an experienced crew killed amid the...
Image Not Available
U.S. files complaint after Chinese military-grade lasers injure American pilots near base in Djib...
The U.S. has issued a formal complaint to the Chinese government over the use of high-grade lasers near the military base in Djibouti that were directed at aircraft and resulted in minor injuries t...
A family, members of a caravan of migrants from Central America, enter the United States border and customs facility, where they are expected to apply for asylum, in Tijuana, Mexico, Wednesday.
Group running asylum caravan fears spotlight comes at a cost amid U.S. immigration crackdown
The group that organized a monthlong caravan of Central Americans seeking asylum in the United States wanted to draw attention to the plight of people fleeing violence. If headlines are any measure...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the National Day of Prayer ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington Thursday. Trump on Thursday admitted he reimbursed his lawyer for a $130,000 payment to a porn star, ending months of White House denial. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,