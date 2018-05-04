U.S. investigators wiretapped phone lines of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen before raids: NBC
U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, exits a hotel in New York City April 11. | REUTERS

/

U.S. investigators wiretapped phone lines of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen before raids: NBC

Reuters

WASHINGTON – Federal investigators wiretapped the phone lines of U.S. President Donald Trump’s longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, before the raid on his offices, hotel room and home, NBC News reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the legal proceedings.

The raids occurred in April as part of a federal criminal investigation in New York partly over a payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who has alleged an affair with Trump a decade ago. Trump called her claims “false and extortionist” in a tweet on Thursday.

The New York investigation is an offshoot of the ongoing probe by U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign colluded with Moscow. Both Russia and Trump deny any wrongdoing.

It was not immediately clear when the warrant for surveillance was obtained or what evidence the Federal Bureau of Investigation had to support its request.

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City turned Trump’s personal attorney, told the Washington Post that the wiretaps were “not appropriate,” according to a Twitter post by the Post reporter. Giuliani did not immediately return a call for comment from Reuters.

A spokesman for the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s office, which is handling the Cohen investigation, declined comment. Cohen and a lawyer for him all did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A firetruck sprays foam over the remains of an Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane from Puerto Rico that crashed near the intersection of state highway Georgia 21 and Crossgate Road in Port Wentworth, Georgia, Wednesday.
Aging National Guard C-130 that crashed in Georgia was on final trip; crew's kin grieve
As military investigators seek the cause of the crash of an aging C-130 cargo plane, the families of nine Puerto Rican airmen grieved Thursday over the deaths of an experienced crew killed amid the...
Image Not Available
U.S. files complaint after Chinese military-grade lasers injure American pilots near base in Djib...
The U.S. has issued a formal complaint to the Chinese government over the use of high-grade lasers near the military base in Djibouti that were directed at aircraft and resulted in minor injuries t...
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the National Day of Prayer ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington Thursday. Trump on Thursday admitted he reimbursed his lawyer for a $130,000 payment to a porn star, ending months of White House denial.
Trump marks National Day of Prayer amid hush money scandal, pushes religious freedom initiative
President Donald Trump celebrated the National Day of Prayer by announcing a White House initiative that he said would underpin policies recognizing the "vital role" of religion in the country. "Am...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, exits a hotel in New York City April 11. | REUTERS President Donald Trump talks with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly in the Oval Office before the start of a National Day of Prayer event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington Thursday. Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for Trump, says the president didn't know the full details of his personal lawyer's arrangement with a porn actress until 'maybe 10 days ago.' Giuliani, appeared on 'Fox and Friends.' He says that Michael Cohen was reimbursed for making a $130,000 hush payment to Stormy Daniels in the days before the 2016 election to silence her allegations of a sexual encounter with Trump. | AP

, , , , ,