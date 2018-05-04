One wounded in Nashville mall shooting; suspect in custody
A police car sits outside Opry Mills mall Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee. Nashville police said a suspect was taken into custody after a person was shot inside the mall. The mall was evacuated after the gunfire was reported. One person was taken to a hospital and was reported to be in critical condition. | AP

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – Nashville police said a suspect is in custody and there’s no further threat after a person was wounded inside Nashville’s Opry Mills Mall.

The mall was evacuated after reports of gunfire that prompted a large police response. At least half a dozen ambulances converged on the scene. One person was taken in critical condition to Skyline Medical Center, the Nashville Fire Department said in a tweet.

Troopers were already in the mall’s parking lot doing motorcycle training, so they set up a perimeter to support the responding police officers, Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Bill Miller said.

Metro Nashville Police said in a tweet Thursday that there is no further threat at the Opry Mills Mall, but officers were sweeping the property as a precaution.

