China’s President Xi may visit Japan in June 2019, diplomatic sources say

China is considering a visit to Japan by President Xi Jinping when the summit of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies is held in Osaka on June 28 and 29 next year, diplomatic sources said Thursday.

Japan, meanwhile, is hoping Prime Minister Shinzo Abe can visit China as early as the autumn, as this year marks the 40th anniversary of the signing of a friendship treaty between the two countries, the sources said.

If Xi’s visit as a state guest — the highest level of recognition during such events — is realized, he will become the first Chinese head of state to visit Japan since Hu Jintao in 2008.

The two countries recently agreed to go forward with mutual visits by their respective leaders amid efforts to improve bilateral ties.

Abe and Xi have not held talks in the context of an official visit by either side since they took office in 2012 and 2013, but years of strain on bilateral relations due to historical and territorial grievances have recently given way to a thaw.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will visit Japan next week to attend a trilateral summit on Wednesday, with Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, to discuss North Korea and other regional issues.

Japan had asked if Xi could visit before or after the G-20 meeting but China responded that the president does not usually visit a country more than once a year, the sources said.

Abe wants to improve the bilateral relationship by promoting Japan’s cooperation with the “One Belt, One Road” cross-border infrastructure initiative advocated by Xi.