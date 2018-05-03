Asahi Shimbun remembers 29-year-old reporter killed in 1987 rightist attack

On Thursday the Asahi Shimbun newspaper remembered a 29-year-old reporter killed in a 1987 shooting at its western Japan bureau, in an attack claimed by ultra-rightists angered by the major daily’s “antinational” reporting.

Local residents paid tribute at the bureau in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, while the newspaper company’s officials renewed their pledge to defend freedom of the press on the 31st anniversary of the killing.

“It is important that we pass on the lesson from the incident to younger generations so that he will live on in our hearts,” said Hideo Kitamura, a 68-year-old former civil servant from the city who visits the bureau every year to offer a prayer.

On May 3, 1987, a shotgun-wielding man in a ski mask entered the daily’s Hanshin bureau and shot Tomohiro Kojiri and his colleague with a shotgun. Kojiri died of gunshot wounds, while his colleague Hyoe Inukai sustained serious injuries.

Responsibility for the attack was claimed by Sekihotai, believed by police to be a right-wing extremist group. The assailant escaped the scene of the shooting and was never identified.

The group sent letters to Kyodo News and other news organizations after the attack, saying that all “anti-Japan elements” should be executed.

Sekihotai also claimed responsibility for other attacks and an attempted bombing of Asahi Shimbun facilities between 1987 and 1988. The statute of limitations for the bureau killing passed in 2002, and those for the other attacks expired in 2003.

“It is regrettable that he died when he had a bright future as a journalist. Even though I was not born when the incident occurred, I want this world to be a place where we can speak freely,” said a 28-year-old childcare worker.

Tsutae Furukawa, managing editor of the daily’s Osaka bureau, visited Kojiri’s grave in Hiroshima Prefecture with other Asahi Shimbun officials.

“The case is never closed as far as we are concerned, and it should never be forgotten. It is our job to seek out truths in the interest of people’s right to know without yielding to violence or pressure,” Furukawa said.

Ultranationalists in Japan have criticized the Asahi Shimbun, alleging that the outlet reports events in ways that run counter to national interests.