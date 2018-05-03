/

Australian first lady ‘flattered’ by Macron’s ‘delicious’ description

AP

CANBERRA – Australia’s prime minister said on Thursday his wife was “flattered and charmed” to be described by President Emmanuel Macron as “delicious,” a compliment that has sparked lighthearted conjecture during the French leader’s first official visit Down Under.

Macron raised eyebrows on Wednesday with his description of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s wife of 38 years, Lucy, during a Sydney press conference.

“I want to thank you for your welcome, thank you and your delicious wife for your warm welcome,” Macron told the prime minister.

Turnbull showed no hint of jealousy when questioned on Thursday about the compliment, which the beaming prime minister revealed he also found charming.

“Lucy was very flattered,” Turnbull told reporters. “She’s asked me to say that she found the president’s compliment as charming as it was memorable.”

“President Macron charmed Australia. He certainly charmed all of us, all the Turnbulls,” the prime minister said. “Mrs. Turnbull is both flattered and charmed as we all are.”

The president’s comment quickly sparked lighthearted reaction on social media and in the Australian press amid lively conjecture about the French leader’s intent.

Some observers felt Macron may simply have slipped up in his use of English, since the French word for delicious — delicieux — also translates as “delightful.”

In any case, the moment made headlines in Australia as a somewhat comedic ending to a serious news conference focusing on violent May Day protests in Paris, the Iran nuclear deal and China’s growing influence.

Macron’s next stop is the South Pacific island nation of New Caledonia, where locals are preparing for a referendum in November on whether the French territory will become independent of France.

Lucy Turnbull | AP

