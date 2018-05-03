Japanese and Chinese central banks to start full talks on new currency swap pact

The Bank of Japan and the People’s Bank of China will start full-fledged talks to conclude a new currency swap agreement, sources say.

The Japanese and Chinese central banks are expected to look mainly at a ¥3 trillion plan to swap yen for yuan and vice versa, the sources said on Wednesday.

The two countries are moving to strengthen financial cooperation on the back of the current momentum for improving bilateral ties, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang slated to hold a summit in Tokyo next Wednesday.

Under the envisioned swap agreement, the BOJ would provide yen funds to the PBC, which would in turn supply yuan funds to Japanese banks if they face difficulties procuring yuan in times of financial crisis, a real possibility given China’s immature money market.

The previous currency swap pact, concluded between the two central banks in 2002, expired in 2013, following a deterioration in bilateral relations caused partly by Japan’s effective nationalization of the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, which China claims as Diaoyu and Taiwan as Tiaoyutai.

Despite the bumpy relations, the BOJ and the PBC continued behind-the-scenes talks on a new currency swap deal. They aim to accelerate the negotiations this year, the 40th anniversary of the conclusion of the Japan-China peace and friendship treaty.