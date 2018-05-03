Japan and India agree to cooperate on challenging China’s advances in South China Sea and elsewhere

Senior Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Fumio Kishida and Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj agreed Wednesday that their countries will cooperate to counter China’s advances in the South China Sea and South Asia.

Japan aims to maintain its relationship with India as important partners to promote efforts to make the Indo-Pacific region free and open, Kishida, chairman of the LDP’s Policy Research Council, told Swaraj in their meeting in New Delhi.

Swaraj underscored her country’s policy of attaching importance to relations with Japan.

Kishida and Swaraj also exchanged views about North Korean issues following Friday’s inter-Korean summit. The Indian minister showed an understanding of Japan’s position on the issue.