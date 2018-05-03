Galleries, gardens, shrines: Japan gets creative with international conference venues
The State Guesthouse in Tokyo is among unique venues that are gaining popularity for hosting conferences. | YOSHIAKI MIURA

Galleries, gardens, shrines: Japan gets creative with international conference venues

JIJI

A move to hold international conferences and receptions at galleries, museums, gardens, shrines, temples and other facilities in Japan that usually do not host such events is gaining attention.

As historical buildings and cultural facilities give visitors a special feeling and present unique local characteristics, events at such venues are popular among people who take business trips to Japan.

Last May, a reception welcoming female politicians and businesswomen attending the Global Summit of Women was held at the State Guesthouse, also known as the Akasaka Palace, in Tokyo’s Minato Ward.

Japan built the neo-Baroque building in 1909, during the Meiji Era, utilizing the top arts and craft skills available at that time. The entire building was lit up for the reception, and a drum performance was staged. The reception received favorable reviews, people familiar with the matter said.

Using local facilities with unique appeal for international events “contributes to enhancing the attractiveness of the hosts,” said Kazuko Toda, a senior official of the Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau, a public-profit organization that provides support to entities hoping to bring international conferences to Tokyo.

Presentations featuring such facilities as venues are “very effective” when bidding to host international conferences, Toda said.

The organization hopes to find more facilities and spaces good for such events to broaden the choices of venues ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Japan Tourism Agency also hopes to promote the use of historical and other facilities with unique features as conference venues in fiscal 2018, which began last month.

Toward that end, the JTA launched a subsidy program to help municipal governments and relevant local organizations, such as event planners, build their networks and host conferences and receptions.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, shake hands before their talks in Jerusalem on Wednesday.
Japan, Israel PMs hold talks on Mideast peace, cybersecurity,
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, met Wednesday to discuss ways to promote bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy and cybersecurity. During their...
Tadao Yanase
Ex-aide to Abe likely to admit meeting with Kake official in LDP move to mitigate opposition crit...
Tadao Yanase, a key government official in an alleged favoritism scandal involving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is expected to admit that he did meet with an official of school operator Kake Gakuen i...
Image Not Available
Tokyo to host trilateral summit next week with South Korea and China ahead of Trump-Kim talks
South Korea, China and Japan will hold a trilateral summit in Tokyo next week, Seoul announced Tuesday, the latest move in a diplomatic whirlwind centered around North Korea. The gatherin...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The State Guesthouse in Tokyo is among unique venues that are gaining popularity for hosting conferences. | YOSHIAKI MIURA

,