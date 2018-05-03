No comment as first lady’s parents appear with immigration lawyer
The parents of first lady Melania Trump, Viktor Knavs (right) and Amalija Knavs, walk with their attorney Michael Wildes after a meeting related to their immigration proceedings in New York Wednesday. | AP

No comment as first lady’s parents appear with immigration lawyer

NEW YORK – First lady Melania Trump’s parents have visited a federal building in New York City with their immigration attorney.

The Slovenian couple had no comment Wednesday afternoon after about an hour-long meeting in the building, which houses offices for federal immigration officials who help process citizenship applications.

Lawyer Michael Wildes says Viktor and Amalija Knavs are lawful permanent residents of the U.S.

The attorney and the White House have declined comment on whether the first lady’s parents are seeking to become U.S. citizens.

A spokeswoman for the first lady declined comment Wednesday, saying Mrs. Trump’s parents are not part of the Trump administration and deserve their privacy.

Republican President Donald Trump has pushed to restrict immigration.

