Facebook taps advisers for audits on alleged liberal bias and civil rights
Senate Minority Whip Jon Kyl, R-Ariz., walks between the Senate chamber and the office of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in Washington in 2012. Facebook has enlisted two outside advisers to examine how it treats underrepresented communities and whether it has a liberal bias. Former Sen. Jon Kyl, an Arizona Republican, will examine concerns about a liberal bias on Facebook. Civil rights leader Laura Murphy will examine civil rights issues, along with law firm Relman, Dane & Colfax. | AP

NEW YORK – Facebook has enlisted two outside advisers to examine how it treats underrepresented communities and whether it has a liberal bias.

Civil rights leader Laura Murphy will examine civil rights issues, along with law firm Relman, Dane & Colfax. Former Sen. Jon Kyl, an Arizona Republican, will examine concerns about a liberal bias on Facebook.

The moves come as Facebook deals with a privacy scandal related to access of tens of millions of users’ data by a consulting firm affiliated with President Donald Trump. CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before Congress on the issue last month. Facebook also has faced criticisms over a deluge of fake news and Russian election interference.

The audits were reported earlier by Axios. Facebook says the feedback will help Facebook improve and serve users more effectively.

