Republican House ranks seek Nobel Peace Prize for Trump
Rep. Luke Messer, R-Ind., speaks during the Indiana Republican Senate primary debate in Indianapolis Monday. A group of House Republicans is seeking the Nobel Peace Prize for President Donald Trump because of his work to ease nuclear tensions with North Korea. A historic meeting between Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un over denuclearization could be announced by week's end. | AP

/

Republican House ranks seek Nobel Peace Prize for Trump

AP

WASHINGTON – A group of House Republicans is seeking the Nobel Peace Prize for President Donald Trump because of his work to ease nuclear tensions with North Korea.

A historic meeting between Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un over denuclearization could be announced by week’s end.

Indiana Rep. Luke Messer unveiled a letter Wednesday to members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee that was signed by 18 Republicans.

The letter says that North Korea has evaded demands from the international community to cease its aggressions but that Trump’s “peace through strength policies are working” and bringing North Korea to the negotiating table.

Messer is running for the U.S. Senate in Indiana, where support for Trump has become a litmus test for Republican voters.

Several other Republicans on the letter are also running for governor or senator.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A broken window is seen on Southwest Flight 957, in Cleveland Wednesday in this picture obtained from social media.
Passengers heard window popping on Southwest jetliner before emergency landing
A cracked window forced a Southwest Airlines plane heading from Chicago to New Jersey to land in Cleveland on Wednesday, just two weeks after a jet engine blew apart and broke a window in a deadly ...
Flames and smoke rise from an Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane after it crashed near Savannah, Georgia, Wednesday.
At least five killed when National Guard C-130 with Puerto Rican crew crashes on Georgia highway
An Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane on a training mission crashed Wednesday onto a busy highway near a Georgia airport, killing at least five National Guard members from Puerto Rico, authoritie...
In this Jan. 23 photo provided by Lockheed Martin Space via NASA, technicians inspect the InSight lander during a test of the expansion of its solar arrays in Denver. Six years after last landing on Mars, NASA is sending a robotic geologist to dig deeper than ever before to take the planet's temperature.
NASA sending robotic geologist to Mars to dig super deep, gauge planet's pulse amid 'marsquakes'
Six years after last landing on Mars, NASA is sending a robotic geologist to dig deeper than ever before to take the planet's temperature. The Mars InSight spacecraft, set to launch this weekend...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Rep. Luke Messer, R-Ind., speaks during the Indiana Republican Senate primary debate in Indianapolis Monday. A group of House Republicans is seeking the Nobel Peace Prize for President Donald Trump because of his work to ease nuclear tensions with North Korea. A historic meeting between Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un over denuclearization could be announced by week's end. | AP

, , , , , ,