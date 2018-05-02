Serious failure in English breast cancer screening may have shortened lives: minister

Reuters, AP

LONDON – As many as 270 lives might have been shortened after errors in the breast cancer screening program in England meant 450,000 patients were not notified for appointments, Britain’s health minister said on Wednesday.

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt apologized for the “serious failure,” which he said was the result of a mistake in the computer system’s algorithm, and ordered an independent inquiry.

“Our current best estimate which comes with caveats … is that there may be between 135 and 270 women who had their lives shortened as a result,” he told parliament.

“Tragically there are likely to be some people in this group who would have been alive today if the failure had not happened.”

“Many families will be deeply disturbed by these revelations,” he acknowledged, adding that the glitch meant some breast cancers were only diagnosed at a later stage, when the disease might have been harder to treat. The risk of breast cancer increases with age.

Hunt promised there would be an independent review of the national breast screening program. Breast cancer screening is offered to all women aged 50 to 70 in England every three years; they are sent invitation letters to make an appointment for the test.

The health secretary said that any women who missed their mammogram will be contacted by the end of May.

“It’s very concerning to learn that so many women have not received an invitation to screening over a prolonged period of time,” said Emma Greenwood, Cancer Research U.K.’s director of policy and public affairs, in a statement.

Greenwood said that many breast cancers are still found by women themselves, and recommended that women concerned about missing their test should contact their doctors.

