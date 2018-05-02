Japan, Israel PMs hold talks on Mideast peace, cybersecurity,
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, shake hands before their talks in Jerusalem on Wednesday. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI

/

Japan, Israel PMs hold talks on Mideast peace, cybersecurity,

Kyodo

JERUSALEM – Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, met Wednesday to discuss ways to promote bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy and cybersecurity.

During their meeting in Jerusalem, Abe was set to talk about Middle East peace and relay Japan’s commitment to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Japanese officials said before their talks.

The meeting follows Abe’s visit to Palestine on Tuesday for talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, making him the first leader of a major country to visit both Israel and the Palestinian territories after U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial announcement in December that Washington. would recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The Japanese leader said his government supports a two-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with the final status of Jerusalem to be settled through negotiations between the concerned parties.

Japan is seeking to boost cybersecurity cooperation with Israel, known for its advanced information technology, in the run-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, the officials said.

Earlier Wednesday, Abe inspected the Jericho Agro-Industrial Park in the West Bank, a flagship project of the Japanese-led Corridor for Peace and Prosperity development project that includes Israel, the Palestinian Authority and Jordan.

During his five-day Middle East tour, Abe has also visited the United Arab Emirates and Jordan. He will head home Thursday.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Tadao Yanase
Ex-aide to Abe likely to admit meeting with Kake official in LDP move to mitigate opposition crit...
Tadao Yanase, a key government official in an alleged favoritism scandal involving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is expected to admit that he did meet with an official of school operator Kake Gakuen i...
Image Not Available
Tokyo to host trilateral summit next week with South Korea and China ahead of Trump-Kim talks
South Korea, China and Japan will hold a trilateral summit in Tokyo next week, Seoul announced Tuesday, the latest move in a diplomatic whirlwind centered around North Korea. The gatherin...
Image Not Available
Abe aims to resolve North Korea abduction and nuclear issues, normalize diplomatic ties
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday that Japan is seeking to resolve the North Korean abduction, nuclear and missile issues "in a comprehensive manner" and normalize diplomatic ties with the Nor...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, shake hands before their talks in Jerusalem on Wednesday. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI

, ,