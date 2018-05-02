/ |

Tokyo stocks turn easier ahead of four-day holiday

JIJI

Stocks turned lower on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday, weighed down by profit-taking as investors refrained from active buying ahead of a four-day holiday in Japan.

The 225-issue Nikkei average lost 35.25 points, or 0.16 percent, to end at 22,472.78. On Tuesday, the key market gauge rose 40.16 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues was down 2.66 points, or 0.15 percent, at 1,771.52, after sagging 3.05 points the previous day.

The market got off to a firmer start. But it soon sank into negative territory and failed to become buoyant for the rest of the Wednesday session.

Finding it inadvisable to buy actively before the string of public holidays, investors moved to lock in profits, brokers said.

In addition, some players retreated to the sidelines to see the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting through Wednesday and the U.S. government’s employment report for April due out Friday, said Hiroaki Hiwada, strategist at Toyo Securities Co.

Under the circumstances, it was difficult for investors to maintain long positions, an official at a bank-affiliated securities firm said.

Meanwhile, Hiwada forecast an upturn next week, saying that “market sentiment has improved” with the return of foreign investors to the buy side in view of strong earnings at many Japanese companies.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,218 to 782 in the TSE’s first section, while 83 issues were unchanged.

Volume decreased to 1.446 billion shares, from 1.771 billion shares on Tuesday.

Automakers Nissan, Honda and Toyota were downbeat due to their sluggish new vehicle sales in the United States in April.

Other major losers included technology firm Fujifilm and mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group.

On the other hand, issues related to Apple Inc. attracted purchases after the U.S. technology giant announced Tuesday record sales and net profits for January-March. They included electric parts suppliers Alps Electric, Murata Manufacturing and Nitto Denko.

Parcel delivery group Yamato Holdings jumped 6.24 percent on a rosy operating profit estimate for the current business year through next March.

Also on the plus side were Japan Tobacco and cosmetics-maker Pola Orbis.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average shed 30 points to close at 22,470.

